Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 2,701 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

