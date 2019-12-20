Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.99. Support.com shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 7,677 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Support.com by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Support.com by 24.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

