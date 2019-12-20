Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,476. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.