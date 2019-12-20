Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

