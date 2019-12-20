Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.18 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $231,536.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 572,913,836 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Binance, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

