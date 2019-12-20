T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.09. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 617 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

