Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer John Mcmanus Acquires 31,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer John Mcmanus acquired 31,300 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,728.

Shares of TSE TKO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 208,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,406. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$82.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.15.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

