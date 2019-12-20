Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,891 Shares

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95.

On Monday, December 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $52,176.96.

On Monday, September 23rd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $7,460,472.32.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $15.18. 202,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

