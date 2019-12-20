Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

