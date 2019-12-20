Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 106200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $940,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

