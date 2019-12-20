Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $53.57. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 15,320 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

