TheStreet Lowers NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to C

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

TheStreet downgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $17.03 on Monday. NI has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit