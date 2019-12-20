TheStreet Lowers NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $17.03 on Monday. NI has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

