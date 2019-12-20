Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Shares Up 35.6%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG)’s share price shot up 35.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 8,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 70,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Thunder Energies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

