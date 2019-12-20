Tierion (TNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $389,258.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $389,258.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

