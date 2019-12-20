Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth $12,557,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.