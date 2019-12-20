Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth $12,557,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit