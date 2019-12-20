TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 163191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

