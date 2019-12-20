Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOCA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth $114,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tocagen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tocagen by 60.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOCA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 34,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

