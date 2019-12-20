TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TOPS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 17,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,257. TOP SHIPS has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.35% of TOP SHIPS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

