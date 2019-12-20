Traceability Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,213.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $5,213.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.