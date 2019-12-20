Tristel (LON:TSTL) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Tuesday. Tristel has a 12 month low of GBX 240.02 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 million and a PE ratio of 42.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.04. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

