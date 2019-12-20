Ubex Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BitMart, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. Ubex has a market capitalization of $795,387.00 and approximately $427,635.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.06729413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitForex, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

