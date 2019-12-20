UBS Group Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $40.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 323,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

