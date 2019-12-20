UBS Group Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Shares of LIN opened at €187.60 ($218.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. Linde has a one year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a one year high of €191.65 ($222.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €177.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

