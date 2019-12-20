Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,199,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 480,749 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 605.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

