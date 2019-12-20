United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Down 3.6%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.69, 12,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Development Funding IV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.