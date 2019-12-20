United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Deutsche Bank

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 870.80 ($11.45).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 946.40 ($12.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 869.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 820.48. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($9.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

