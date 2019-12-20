Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,197,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 3,396,475 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 321,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

