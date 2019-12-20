Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Univar stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. 16,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,408,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Univar by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 300,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Univar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

