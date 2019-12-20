Universe (UNI) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market capitalization of $102,802.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,480,653 coins and its circulating supply is 84,280,653 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

