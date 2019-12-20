Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,086. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 502.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.