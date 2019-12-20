Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 132.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,417. The firm has a market cap of $952.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

