US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $10,430.00 in Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $10,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $10,190.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,282.50.
USCR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,721. The stock has a market cap of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.24. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Concrete by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
