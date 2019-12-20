US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $10,430.00 in Stock

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $10,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $10,190.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,282.50.

USCR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,721. The stock has a market cap of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.24. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Concrete by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

