US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in US Well Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

