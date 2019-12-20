UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UTGN stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. UTG has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

