Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Stock Price Down 60.8%

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) was down 60.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65, 2,675,765 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 813% from the average daily volume of 292,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

