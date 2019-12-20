ValuEngine Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

