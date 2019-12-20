Van Elle’s (VANL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:VANL opened at GBX 47 ($0.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.77. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. Van Elle has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

