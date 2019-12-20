Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BATS:VFLQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.07. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Dividend History for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit