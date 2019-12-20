Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BATS:VFLQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.07. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91.

