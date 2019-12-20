Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,976,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 311,023 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $696.87 million, a PE ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

