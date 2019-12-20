ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

