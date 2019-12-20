Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.09

Dec 20th, 2019

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $7.60. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 289,076 shares.

Several research firms have commented on VFF. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.10 million and a PE ratio of 31.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

