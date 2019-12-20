Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 48.7% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 336,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 38.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,654 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 37.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

