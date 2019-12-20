Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €182.00 ($211.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €191.05 ($222.15).

Volkswagen stock opened at €177.10 ($205.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €157.94.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

