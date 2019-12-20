Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.75 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $2.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

VYGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,838. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

