Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Receives $99.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Macquarie assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,511. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.14. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

