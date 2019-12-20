Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.21

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.21 and traded as high as $233.55. Waters shares last traded at $232.60, with a volume of 24,024 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waters by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Waters by 278.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 40.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

