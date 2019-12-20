Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

