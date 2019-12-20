Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit