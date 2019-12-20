Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,519 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

