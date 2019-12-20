Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Trading Down 3%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s share price fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.78, 32,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 12,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.