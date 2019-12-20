WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.37

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 57247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 517,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

